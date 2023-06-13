Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner

13 June 2023 9:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Comrades Marathon
John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many.

John Maytham speaks to Comrades marathon runner Jaypee Snyman about those final race moments when he helped a fellow struggling runner, Siphiwe Dludla, finish the race.

Listen to their conversation below.

The 96th Comrades Marathon took place on Sunday (11 June 2023) and thousands of runners came together to run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Jaypee Snyman, a 56-year-old school teacher from Worcester, finished last, but won the hearts of many for helping a fellow struggling runner, Siphiwe Dludla, make the cut-off time.

RELATED: COMRADES MARATHON'S RECORD-BREAKING WINNERS AND A FRIENDSHIP FOR LIFE

The Comrades veteran, who's entered the race 20 times, finished with four minutes to go while helping a struggling participant - which isn't allowed during the race.

Snyman says he put the race's rules aside to let kindness shine when he ran into a struggling Dludla near the end of the race who asked him, "Are we going to make it?"

He says, 'Sy was half skeef gehardloop. Ek kon sien sy was in die moeilikheid'.

Snyman says he calmed Dludla without panicking himself and told her, 'Ons druk deur', before putting her arm over his shoulder, slowly running to the finish line.

The pair made it side-by-side with a roaring crowd cheering them on.

Of course, this heartfelt moment went viral, because it captures the true essence of the marathon, comradery.

Here's to everyday heroes like Jaypee Snyman!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner




