Who was Robert Grendon and why does his epic poem about Paul Kruger matter?





John Maytham speaks to writer and publisher Matthew Blackman, about the life of Robert Grendon, a journalist from the eighteenth century known for his intellect and eccentricity.

Do a Google search for the name 'Robert Grendon' and chances are you’ll find, at best, two search results.

Not much is not known about the man thought to have been the first Black South African to pen an epic poem, but writer and publisher Matthew Blackman wants to change that.

He went to Zonnebloem College and was often considered, by many people, to be coloured or Malay, but I'm not sure how he identified. Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher

He wrote a poem called, To You Abantu, in which he seemed to consider himself, in that poem at least, as Black. Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher

Grendon, of Irish and Herero parentage, was a poet, teacher, and prolific writer who was born in Namibia in 1867.

During his life, he worked as a school teacher, journalist and politician.

Grendon died in 1949.

Blackman has now set up a crowdfunding campaign to publish Grendon's four thousand line poem about Boer leader Paul Kruger.

Everybody thought that this epic poem by this Black man about Paul Kruger had been lost. Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher

It is really the first piece of extended literature written by a black person in South Africa. Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher

Click here to read the poem and here to donate to Blackman's crowd funding campaign.