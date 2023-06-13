Who was Robert Grendon and why does his epic poem about Paul Kruger matter?
John Maytham speaks to writer and publisher Matthew Blackman, about the life of Robert Grendon, a journalist from the eighteenth century known for his intellect and eccentricity.
Do a Google search for the name 'Robert Grendon' and chances are you’ll find, at best, two search results.
Not much is not known about the man thought to have been the first Black South African to pen an epic poem, but writer and publisher Matthew Blackman wants to change that.
He went to Zonnebloem College and was often considered, by many people, to be coloured or Malay, but I'm not sure how he identified.Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher
He wrote a poem called, To You Abantu, in which he seemed to consider himself, in that poem at least, as Black.Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher
Grendon, of Irish and Herero parentage, was a poet, teacher, and prolific writer who was born in Namibia in 1867.
During his life, he worked as a school teacher, journalist and politician.
Grendon died in 1949.
Blackman has now set up a crowdfunding campaign to publish Grendon's four thousand line poem about Boer leader Paul Kruger.
Everybody thought that this epic poem by this Black man about Paul Kruger had been lost.Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher
It is really the first piece of extended literature written by a black person in South Africa.Matthew Blackman, Writer and publisher
Click here to read the poem and here to donate to Blackman's crowd funding campaign.
More from Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.Read More
South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary
'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.Read More
[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?
With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.Read More
The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
All the news you need to know.Read More
Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA
The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.Read More
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics
Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.Read More
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police
Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.Read More
[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?'
Would you be able to identify Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis? These people couldn't!Read More