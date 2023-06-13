Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency

13 June 2023 9:31 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
United States
Office of the Presidency
Russia Ukraine war
Vincent Magwenya
Reuben E. Brigety
Lady R

The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration again came under heavy scrutiny as the country scrambled to manage political fallout, sparked by the damning allegations made by United States (US) Ambassador Reuben Brigety.

Sanctions against South Africa could further throttle the emerging economy's growth.

But speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, spokesperson in the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, quashed the forecasts as damaging.

READ MORE:

At a recent appearance in Parliament, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) warned of the economic implications of the country's perceived alliance with Russia.

The central bank said the worst-case scenario included a moratorium on capital inflows affecting the country's ability to do business if international payments were halted.

Magwenya dismissed the warning, calling it alarmist.

"We're a little bit surprised at this talk of sanctions and we find it to be quite undermining to South Africa's sovereignty.”

Magwenya further denied accusations by the US that Russia's attack on Ukraine used arms bought in South Africa.

"South Africa has not participated in arming any of the parties that are involved in that conflict."

Meanwhile, an investigation is yet to determine what, if anything, was loaded onto the Lady R ship when it docked at a naval base in Simon's Town.


This article first appeared on EWN : Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency




