



International Albinism Awareness Day (13 June) is all about raising awareness for the basic human rights of people who have albinism.

But, what is albinism?

Albinism is a rare genetic condition that causes the lack of pigment in skin, hair and eyes, which is sometimes accompanied by visual impairment.

According to MedlinePlus, one in 20 000 people worldwide are born with some form of albinism.

There are many myths and theories about people with this condition, so much so that many have been degraded or even killed for being different.

This is why having more people with albinism in the media space, even in South Africa, is important.

Here are four local personalities with albinism who are seriously killing it in the media space:

Refilwe Modiselle

The model, television personality and actress has been making waves in Mzansi and abroad.

Over the years she has been outspoken about her condition and the unfair treatment she received because of it.

She however continues to advocate for people with albinism, inspiring them to continue working towards their dreams.

Sanele Xaba

The model has become a regular face in several fashion magazines, having already modelled for some of the world’s top fashion brands.

He has been a prominent advocate for equal rights for people with albinism.

Thando Hopa

The model has a huge international following, having worked with some of the world’s top fashion houses.

She has openly spoken out about the hardships she has had to overcome in the fashion industry, hoping to educate more people about the condition.

Michelle Mosalakae

The young actress recently broke out into the television and film industry.

She was also chosen to be the face of Revlon SA when they expanded their makeup range.

This article first appeared on 947 : International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference