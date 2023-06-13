7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown





Disclaimer: if your dad asked for slippers and a gown, it probably makes sense that you get specifically requested items.

But, if your dad has all the regular father's day gifts like slippers, a gown, braai essentials and lekker sweet treats - you'll probably find this unique list of experience-based gift ideas, helpful.

1) Visit Woodstock brewery

The offer: If your dad's day isn't complete without a beer, have your pick between two Father's Day special menus; the Cool Daddy or Big Daddy. Each menu comes with a complimentary craft beer (330ml for Cool Daddy). And if you choose the Big Daddy option, you'll get a special gift too.

Location: 252 Albert Road, Woodstock

Operating hours: Sundays: 11am - 6pm

Price: R250 for Cool Daddy menu, R450 for Big Daddy menu

2) Get active at Total Ninja

The offer: If your dad's a fitness king, experience the largest inflatable obstacle course in Africa with your dad!

Location: South Park Entrance, Black River Park, The Warehouse, 2 Fir St, Observatory

Operating hours: Sundays: 9am to 9pm

Price: R80 for mini warriors, R160 for adults

3) Visit Killarney Race Track

If your dad's a petrol head, most Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, Killarney Race Track in Table View hosts a range of racing events, they can enjoy.

From robot racing, drag racing and MotoX, there's usually a play area and plenty of food vendors.

On Saturday (17 June) from 9am to 6pm, they're hosting Porsche races and oval track racing which can be an epic prelude to Father's Day.

Location: 6 Potsdam Rd, Table View

4) Enjoy a Father's Day feast

The offer: Treat sophisticated dads to biltong pâté, roast lamb potjie and a welcome drink from Glenmorangie. And for dessert: Sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce at Taj.

Location: 1 Waal Straat, corner St Georges Mall, Cape Town City Centre

Operating hours: Sunday, 18 June; 1pm - 4pm

Price: R450 pp for adults (including a welcome drink); R225 for kids under 12

5) Go for a walk and breakfast at a secret café

The offer: If your dad's got a love for nature walks and the outdoors, spend Sunday morning strolling around in the magical Tokai forest. Then, treat your dad to a coffee and croissant at Secret Forest Café (half of the fun is finding it). The little family-owned coffee shop has loads of yummy snacks - their gourmet bagels and freshly baked croissants are highly recommended.

Location: Tokai Park, 1995 Orpen Rd

Operating hours: Sunday, 7am - 3pm

6) Enjoy beer and a pedi

The offer: Does your dad love a good self-care treat? Enjoy a beer and pedicure or massage together with good vibes, food and cigars in between.

Location: 100 Dorpstraat, Stellenbosch Central

Operating hours: From 3pm on Wednesday, 14 June

7) Make custom gin

The offer: If your dad values individualism, learn how to make custom craft gin together at Distillers Union and stay for pizza and a beer after!

Location: 156 Victoria Road, Woodstock

Operating hours: They're closed on Sunday, but visit Saturday between 10am - 9pm to start Father's Day early

Book your gin making spot, here.

Whether you’re a dad, dad-to-be, stepdad, or stepping up as a dad figure – you deserve all the love this Father’s Day.

Here's to making memories together!

This article first appeared on KFM : 7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown