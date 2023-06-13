



JOHANNESBURG - The rise in cybersecurity breaches was blamed on a combination of lax security measures at companies and more sophisticated hackers.

The country's 2023 State of Ransomware report pointed to alarming data, with claims that many organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022.

Ransomware involves a company needing to pay criminals to release their data and systems after hacking them.

READ MORE:

"The primary attacks are in two separate areas. You've got complex attacks, which means it's ever engaging, ever-evolving, and you've got the secondary area, which is more of the criminal act,” said technology expert Brandon Muller.

“Now, the criminal act is what we're talking about here, and in the criminal act, its primary purpose is financial gain, if you're looking at it from a cybercriminal perspective."

Muller admitted it was becoming harder to thwart these attacks.

“This is also due to the fact of the inflation that we see. Organisations are feeling the pinch, at the moment. So, it's necessary to involve the right expertise but also the organisation needs to be mindful of the cost of these expenditures. At the end of the day, it might be more expensive to build up your own in-house security architecture."

This article first appeared on EWN : Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches