10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50





If you didn't know, there's a long weekend coming up because Friday (16 June) is Youth Day.

In addition, it's also the middle of the month so if you feel like taking advantage of this three-day weekend without breaking what's left in the bank, here are some things you can do around the City for less than R50.

1) Visit penguins at Boulders Beach

Home to the famous colony of African Penguins, Boulders Beach makes the perfect day out. Take a dip in the False Bay Ocean, find a spot on the sand for a picnic, or relax and watch the penguins roam in their natural habitat.

Location: Boulders Beach, Simon's Town

Price: R44 per adult; R22 per child (SA citizens)

2) Go BMX'ing at Constantia Uitsig

Open 7 days a week, from 8am until 6pm, the Bike Park at Constantia Uitsig offers cyclists of all ages and skill levels laps and laps of fun.

Bring your bike or hire one!

Location: ERF3347 Spaanschemat River RoadPorter Reform Estate

Price: Access to The Bike Park and all tracks costs R50 per day, or R30 off-peak (between 8-9 am daily).

A selection of bikes are available for hire at a cost of R50 for an hour.

3) Groot Constantia Audio Tour

Groot Constantia is steeped in history as it's one of the oldest wine farms in the City.

Amble around the leafy grounds or take the free VoiceMap audio tours to explore the farm and learn about its rich history.

Choose from three exciting audio tours which explore different aspects of Groot Constantia.

Location: Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia

Price: Free

4) Visit the wildlife at Rondevlei Nature Reserve

Rondevlei is a 20-minute drive from the city centre.

The nature reserve is home to about 230 bird species, a variety of small mammals and reptiles, and is the only nature reserve in Cape Town with a hippos - perfect for nature lovers.

Location: Pelikan Park, Cape Town

Price: Free

5) Explore Intaka Island

This majestic 16-hectare wetland and bird sanctuary is open 364 days a year, ready for you to explore for the day.

Location: Grand Central Precinct, 2 Park Ln, Century City

Price: R20 – R30

6) The Magic Company, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World

Race a superbike, shoot some hoops, hit a strike in ten-pin bowling, immerse yourself in a virtual reality experience in the X Rider, try out the Lazer Zone, or compete in a friendly game of ice hockey.

Location: 1 Jakes Gerwel Dr, Goodwood,

Prices: Ten-Pin Bowling: R45 from Monday – Thursday

Lazer Tag: R50 per person

X-Rider: R40 per person

Arcade games: R2 per token

7) Play Putt-Putt

Situated in Mouille Point, mini golf is probably the best value for money for any outdoor activity anywhere in Cape Town with a backdrop of iconic mountainous and ocean views.

Location: Beach Rd, Sea Point

Price: R40 per player

8) Play Cave Golf

Enjoy putt putt in a cave-like if outdoor putt-putt above doesn't work because of the rain and it's situated close to Scratch Patch if you'd like to make a detour and explore some gems too.

Location: Dock Rd, V&A Waterfront

Price: R35 per player

9) Visit Iziko Museums

Iziko Museums in Cape Town offer insight into South Africa’s natural and cultural history. The exhibits range from 700-million-year-old fossils to insects, fish, dinosaurs and wildlife menageries and everything space-related at the Planetarium.

There are also art galleries, a slave lodge and gardens to explore.

Location: Explore various Iziko museums, here

Price: R15 – R30 while entry to some museums like the Slave Lodge are free on Youth Day.

10) Go salsa dancing

Whether you're single, boo'd up, in a group or a throuple - everyone's welcome at Mojo Market's salsa class for beginners. Get your hips swinging Sundays at 6.30pm.

Be sure to stay afterward for the salsa party featuring a hot line-up of DJs, unique bars and food stalls.

Not a salsa fan? Karaoke Monday happens at 7pm!

Location: 30 Regent Rd, Sea Point

Price: Free (excluding food and drinks)

So, other than Netflix 'n chilling - here's to entertainment on a budget because YOU deserve spoils once in a while.

This article first appeared on KFM : 10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50