[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?'





Do you know this man? Not everyone who came face to face with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis recently was able to identify him - check out the hilarious video below:

His name's on the tip of your tongue, right?

Of course, it's Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. But not everyone who met the Mayor recently was able to identify him, even when he was standing right in front of them.

Hill-Lewis took to the streets of the Mother City, armed with a camera and microphone to ask ordinary Capetonians if they knew who the Mayor was, with mixed results!

Check out the video below:

The video has been well-received by followers of the Mayor's social media pages, with many hailing his 'down-to-earth' demeanor.

"You’re a people’s mayor. Wish more of the DA were like you" tweeted Natasha Huckfield, while on Facebook Israel Michel said "You rock , keep up the great interaction."

