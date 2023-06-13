[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?'
Do you know this man? Not everyone who came face to face with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis recently was able to identify him - check out the hilarious video below:
His name's on the tip of your tongue, right?
Of course, it's Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. But not everyone who met the Mayor recently was able to identify him, even when he was standing right in front of them.
Hill-Lewis took to the streets of the Mother City, armed with a camera and microphone to ask ordinary Capetonians if they knew who the Mayor was, with mixed results!
Check out the video below:
The video has been well-received by followers of the Mayor's social media pages, with many hailing his 'down-to-earth' demeanor.
"You’re a people’s mayor. Wish more of the DA were like you" tweeted Natasha Huckfield, while on Facebook Israel Michel said "You rock , keep up the great interaction."
RELATED: It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
