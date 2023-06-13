The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
With the BRICS Summit a few months away, South Africa continues to find itself between a rock and hard place as far as Vladimir Putin's presence at the summit is concerned. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.
US officials continue to find fault with the country and its relationship with Russia, having recently urged the White House to move this year's African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) out of South Africa. A mix of Republican and Democratic politicians have questioned if South Africa should have the privilege of hosting the 2023 AGOA, given our alleged military ties with Russia. The alleged covert sale to Russia of arms and ammunition was specifically cited.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Affairs to find out more.
Some might see this as American bullying for a position that South Africa is taking that it doesn't like, and that this is a superpower pushing its weight around.Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Affairs
But I don't think this should be taken lightly by any means. About 30% of our exports are covered by AGOA, including fruits, vegetables, metals, mining equipment and most importantly the automotive industry and getting access to the lucrative US market.Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Affairs
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
Former US President Donald Trump arrives in Florida to appear in court over charges of stolen classified documents.
-
Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media today on the parliamentary bribery and corruption scandal.
-
Expelled former ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, is focusing his attention on fending off a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
