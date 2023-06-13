Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police





Clarence Ford speaks with Bennett Bailey, head of the South African Football Association (Safa) in the Western Cape and Vice president of Safa.

Mike Lukhubene, and one other person, were shot after a Safa Coca-Cola match over the weekend.

Bailey says that at this stage Safa believes this shooting was unrelated to any football matters.

He says that this shooting happened as people were making their way home, rather than during the game.

That is where we arrive at this conclusion and our belief that it is not football. Bennett Bailey, Head - South African Football Association in Western Cape

He adds that there is no clear motive and there was no altercation leading up to the shooting.

We do not want to speculate. Bennett Bailey, Head - South African Football Association in Western Cape

He asks that anyone with any evidence speaks to the South African Police Service, so they can have a better understanding of what took place.

Assist SAPS to investigate and arrive at something so we can all understand what happened. Bennett Bailey, Head - South African Football Association in Western Cape

