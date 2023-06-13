When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics





Clarence Ford speaks to Ivor Chipkin, Director of New South Institute about the role of the police in South Africa.

South African Police Service members outside Union Buildings on 20 March 2023, the day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' call for a national shutdown of operations to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

It seems like a clear mandate. Fight crime, protect the public.

Indeed, the responsibility of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is enshrined in the Constitution which states that it has a responsibility to, among other things, prevent, combat and investigate crime, protect, and uphold and enforce the law.

And yet a report due to be released tomorrow by think-tank the New South Institute (NSI) suggests that in the last twenty or so years, police chiefs have been focused more on politics than policing.

On Wednesday, the NSI will launch it's Function of the Police report looking at police reform in South Africa at the Library in Parliament.

Ivor Chipkin, director at New South Institute joined Clarence Ford to unpack the report:

(Click above to listen to the full conversation)

We assume that the police themselves share our own understanding of what the police's role is. It's so obvious. Ivor Chipkin, Director - New South Institute

[But] we argue that the police don't believe that their primary role is to fight crime. An astonishing conclusion. Ivor Chipkin, Director - New South Institute

From around the early 2000s, the police's leadership stopped focusing on crime and what we call social emergencies. Ivor Chipkin, Director - New South Institute

The police have been focused, primarily...on managing contestation within the ruling party. Ivor Chipkin, Director - New South Institute

Chipkin says the study underscores the need for depoliticizing the police force.

RELATED: Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal?