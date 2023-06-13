South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary





Clarence Ford interviews Dirk Badenhorst, Founder of the South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC).

If you're a ballet lover, now is your chance to take centre stage!

'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary at the Artscape Opera House from next month.

This year, the competition will have three age groups – nine to 12, 13 to 16 and 17 to 22, featuring classical ballet as well as contemporary categories.

The competition, which will take place from July 23 to 26, will be presented as a hybrid event, showcasing dancing, as well as honouring and celebrating those who have contributed to the 10-year success.

Badenhorst says that the SAIBC Recognition Awards is a way to thank and give homage to those that paved the way before us and inspiring those ahead of us.

This year, SAIBC will be honouring about nine South Africans that have contributed in growing a strong South African ballet tradition, he adds.

Badenhorst says that through the SAIBC, he hopes to make ballet as accessible as possible to everyone, regardless of one's background.

Should you wish to partake in this year's competition, please note that submissions close 1 July 2023.

To learn more about the application process, click here.

To book tickets, click here.

The impacts of ballet have been sewn so deeply in South Africa on so many levels. Dirk Badenhorst, Founder – South African International Ballet Competition

The discipline, the commitment, the passion; those are attributes that are trained and installed in young dancers and that is really what we are always trying to celebrate. Dirk Badenhorst, Founder – South African International Ballet Competition

Ballet, for many young dancers, is not a choice; it's a calling. Dirk Badenhorst, Founder – South African International Ballet Competition

