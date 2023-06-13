Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
South Africa has been ranked the 10th worst country in the world (out of 50) for unhealthy lifestyle habits.
This is according to a recent global study by medical aid comparison site, MedicalAid.
The study looked at five bad habits that are ‘detrimental to human health’ – excessive snacking that leads to obesity, avoiding exercise, alcohol consumption, smoking, and STDs per 100 000 people.
Data for the above-mentioned factors were pulled from the World Health Organisation, combining it into an overall ‘unhealthy lifestyle score’ out of 10.
The study noted that South Africa has…
· The highest rate of STD prevalence in the study – 37 273 out of 100 000 people.
· The 10th highest obesity rate (28.3% of the population)
· 14th highest inactivity rate (38% of the population)
· 14th lowest on alcohol consumption
· 15th lowest smoking rate
Topping the list of countries with the unhealthiest habits was Bulgaria, followed by Latvia in second place and Argentina in third place.
This article first appeared on 947 : Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rattanakun/rattanakun1901/rattanakun190100224/116939694-man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car
If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary
'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.Read More
7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200
You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift.Read More
10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50
Yes! There are entertaining things to do in the City beyond going for picnics at parks or the beach that won't break the bank.Read More
7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown
If you forgot, Father's Day is on Sunday, 18 June. We've got some budget-friendly experiential gift ideas they might appreciate.Read More
Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.Read More
[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect
A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.Read More
International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference
Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.Read More