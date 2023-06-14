The two-pot retirement system - what you need to know
Clarence Ford speaks to Natasha Huggett Henchie, Consulting Actuary with NMG about the two-pot retirement system.
- It is proposed that the legislative amendments to the “two-pot” retirement system should take effect on 1 March 2024
- National Treasury is inviting public comments on the revised 2023 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill up until July 15
The National Treasury and SARS last week published for public comment the revised 2023 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill and 2023 Draft Revenue Administration and Pension Laws Amendment Bill.
These draft bills provide the necessary legislative amendments required to implement the first phase of the “two-pot” retirement system.
The system changes the way South Africans will be able to access their pension fund.
Effectively what the two-pot system is doing, is splitting a pension fund into a pot that's going to be accessible and a pot that's going to be saved for retirement.Natasha Huggett Henchie, Consulting Actuary - NMG
So one third is going to be accessible in your savings pot and two-thirds is going to be locked away into your retirement pot.Natasha Huggett Henchie, Consulting Actuary - NMG
People were resigning from jobs to get access to their pension fund money...Natasha Huggett Henchie, Consulting Actuary - NMG
This [legislation] is a way to say you can access your money, if you need to, but only a third of your contributions.Natasha Huggett Henchie, Consulting Actuary - NMG
Henchie says the other thing to bear in mind is that whatever amount you withdraw from your 'savings' pot will be subject to tax.
More details on how the new plan works with various scenarios are available on Treasury’s website.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
