[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?
John Maytham speaks with Brian Cunningham, C&I Development Manager at Red Rocket Energy.
When we speak about alternative or renewable energy sources, solar is often what comes up first.
However, wind could help significantly with generating electricity.
Cunningham says that wind energy is particularly valuable as it can generate power at peak times, such as between 6pm to 9pm, whereas solar cannot.
He says that currently, wind energy is contributing over 3400 megawatts to the grid in South Africa.
In layman’s terms that is equivalent to about 3.6 million average households.Brian Cunningham, C&I Development Manager - Red Rocket Energy
He adds that there is potential for thousands of additional megawatts to be connected to the grid relatively soon.
It is amazing how quickly the private space has moved.Brian Cunningham, C&I Development Manager - Red Rocket Energy
In order the get the benefits of additional capacity, Cunningham says that investment in the grid is incredibly important as it is currently constrained.
Someone needs to pay to basically build a whole new grid to relieve the capacity.Brian Cunningham, C&I Development Manager - Red Rocket Energy
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/windmill-sun-eco-energy-1585911/
