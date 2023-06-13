



Looking to get something for Father’s Day that won’t break the bank?

We have the perfect list, and they’re all under R200!

Solving tech emergencies

Photo: Nitty Gifts (screenshot)

Have a tech emergency? This nitty kit filled with useful tech bits is everything your dad will need.

What's in the box?

· A durable metal tin with a sliding lid (image on lid may vary from image shown)

· 1 mini-bottle of screen cleaner spray

· 1 microfibre cloth

· 1 Lightning-to-USB charging cable

· 1 cable wrap

Cost: R165

Shop here

What’s cooking, good looking

Photo: Takealot (screenshot)

If your dad loves to be in the kitchen or maybe his just a braai master, an apron is the perfect gift.

Cost: R149

Shop here

Headphones on, world off

Photo: Takealot (screenshot)

Whether your dad loves listening to music or watching movies on his devices, a good pair of headphones is a must.

Cost: R199

Shop here

Have a solution for any situation

Photo: Takealot (screenshot)

Every day needs a multi-tool in our books, not only is it convenient to have but it is just as easy to use.

Cost: R134

Shop here

Hydrate in style

Photo: Cotton On (screenshot)

Everyone needs a hydration flask in their lives, especially those on the go.

Not only is it easy to store, but it keeps your drink cold and is not as easy to break like other water bottles.

Cost: R150

Shop here

At-home barber

Photo: Takealot (screenshot)

With everyone learning new skills and looking to save money, your dad might find his very own clippers kit helpful.

Cost: R159

Shop here

Cuppa, anyone?

Photo: Cotton On (screenshot)

Who doesn’t love a good mug? Typo has some of the best (and most sarcastic) mugs, perfect for gift giving.

Cost: R99

Shop here

This article first appeared on 947 : 7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200