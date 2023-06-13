



Okay, you may be asking... when does a joke become a dad joke?

To answer that we say, when it becomes apparent - see what we did there?

If your dad's the jokester, providing non-solicited laughs via cringy flou jokes like the one you just read, it's time to pay him back this Father's Day!

Jot one or two of these dad jokes in your Father's Day card or WhatsApp message and see how funny he finds the flouest jokes of them all.

Ready?

• What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator.

• I used to be addicted to the hokey pokey... then I turned myself around.

• What’s the best time to go to the dentist? Tooth-hurtie.

• What sound does a witches car make? Broom Broom.

• What musical instrument is found in the bathroom? A tuba toothpaste.

• What do sea monsters eat for lunch? Fish and ships.

• Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over the bay they’d be bagels.

• What do you call a cow during an earthquake? A milkshake... (and yes, they bring the boys to the yard).

• What do you call someone with no body and no nose? Nobody knows.

• What do you call a cow with no feet? Ground Beef.

We can guarantee your jokester dad will try to top these.

Happy Father's Day to all those dads who try SO hard to make us smile.

This article first appeared on KFM : The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message