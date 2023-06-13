Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Brait.

Investment holding company Brait has reported a strong operating performance for its financial year ended 31 March 2023.

It recorded EBITDA growth (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 16% to R1,731 million, largely driven by its Millbake bread business.

The Christo Wiese-backed investment group also reported a strong operating performance from Virgin Active across all its territories, particularly during the last six months.

Virgin Active membership grew 14% to 963 000 over the past 12 months.

As Brait prepares to return value to shareholders, its gym business would likely be unbundled and listed separately.

It's been a transformational year... For the group, when Ethos took over the advisory mandate of this business three years ago it had I think R7 billion of debt at the centre, and with the listing this year of Premier we reduced that to zero... So we've really changed the risk profile of the business from a Brait perspective. Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

From an operational perspective it's been a relatively good year - a decent performance from Virgin Active off a relatively low base... active members up 14%, 22% revenue growth... The star performer really was Premier which grew its EBITDA by 16% although our new-look fashion retail business in the UK grew its EBITDA by 68%. I think those businesses performed well in a relatively tough environment. Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

Brait is planning to exit its portfolio by 2024 to unlock value for shareholders.

Hayward-Butt explains how this impacts Virgin Active, which makes up 53% of Brait’s total assets.

Brait trades at a very significant discount to its net asset value around about 50%, and one way to unlock that value is to return those assets to shareholders without having the investment holding company in place. What we intend to do over the next 18 months or so is to sell the UK retail business New Look... then unbundle the Premier shares that have been listed to our Brait shareholders. Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

That would leave Virgin Active as the only asset left within the Brait portfolio and then, effectively, Brait would become Virgin Active as a listed entity in time... We currently have a primary listing in Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the JSE, so it would assume that (a dual listing). Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Brait

