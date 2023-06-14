Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
Nomaswazi Phumo (senior strategic planner, Ogilvy South Africa) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
- Artificial intelligence is a big talking point at the moment as various industries try to show how it can work for them
- KitKat's attempt to marry its brand with this technology is not a great success though, says an advertising expert
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Ogilvy South Africa's Nomaswazi Phumo "zeroes" in on a KitKat radio spot which employs artificial intelligence.
The script is narrated by a robot voice and a human pops up at the end to deliver a few lines.
"That opening was written by AI... it gave us a chance for a break because why should we do all the work..."
AI's a big talking point as various industries try to show how it can work for them, but Phumo feels this commercial showcasing the technology in advertising just under-delivers.
I think it's a brilliant attempt at I guess an ongoing conversation that is now a lived reality... There was an incredible opportunity to potentially just show how the two worlds meet, how we would be unpacking AI on the radio as a brand like KitKat, but it felt very oversimplified...Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
...whereas they could have done something quite interesting and very KitKat.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
Watch some of the visual ads delivered as part of the campaign, posted on YouTube by KitKat Australia & New Zealand:
Scroll to the top to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/olegdudko/olegdudko1809/olegdudko180904335/133261004-kit-kat-is-a-chocolate-covered-wafer-bar-isolated-on-white-background.jpg
More from Business
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders
The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...
Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.Read More
'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis
Having functional trains will sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy, according to CoCT research.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication
If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.Read More
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race
South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.Read More
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce
Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.Read More
The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society
Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.Read More
Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.Read More
More from Opinion
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book
An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.Read More
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement
The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.Read More
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen!
The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades.Read More
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.Read More
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'
Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons.Read More