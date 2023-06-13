Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said a criminal case has been opened with the Hawks into her allegations of bribery and extortion against some members of the Parliament (MPs).
Mkhwebane was on Tuesday releasing recorded communication supposedly between her husband, Mandla Skosana, and now deceased MP Tina Joematt-Pettersson.
READ: Parliament wants retraction from 'Sunday World' over Joemat-Pettersson claims
Mkhwebane is currently before a Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Moreover, her non-renewable seven-year term is due to expire in October.
She claims that Joematt- Pettersson, the chairperson of the inquiry Richard Dyantyi and African National Congress
MP Pemmy Majodina were willing to make the inquiry disappear for R600,000.
She spoke of the meeting that Joematt-Pettersson had with her husband in March at the OR Tambo International Airport.
"'The courts are with Ramaphosa,' these are the chilling last words uttered and contained in the voice recording of some of the remarks made by the honourable Tina Joematt-Pettersson in one of the two physical meetings with my husband at the Ocean Basket restaurant in OR Tambo International airport."
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
