Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Fast-tracking Africa's digital revolution

* 19 June 2023 4:00 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels

Crystal Orderson unpacks the digital progress that Africa has made and the impact of FinTech across the continent.

The RMB Africa Focus series, brought to you by RMB, a leading African corporate and investment bank, returns for a second season that aims to showcase investment opportunities and growth areas on the African continent.

With technology evolving at an eyewatering pace, it’s difficult to imagine a world where we’re not using various devices and applications to get through our daily lives. The need to stay connected via the internet was amplified by Covid-19 restrictions, and as a result, many digital alternatives have risen, making some of life’s tasks a lot simpler.

One of these digital conveniences comes in the form of financial technology (FinTech). Whether it’s mobile banking, payments or investments, the various methods by which we can manage our money digitally have risen in popularity throughout Africa. FinTech has unlocked many pathways for growth on the continent, but is it evolving as quickly as we need it to?

To discuss the impact and possibilities of FinTech in Africa, Bongani Bingwa invites Crystal Orderson onto his show for another edition of Africa Focus, presented by RMB.

Listen to the full episode below:

Orderson mentions how mobile money has become a critical service for millions of people in Africa, with global money transactions reaching nearly $1.3 trillion in 2022, and Africa accounting for 66% of this amount.

Also in 2022, the amount of registered mobile money users came to 1.6 billion, with 781 million being from Africa, according to the GSM Association's (GSMA's) State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2023.

One of Africa’s standout mobile money app M-Pesa has over 40 million active users and is currently dominating the market. Although the app originated in Kenya, it eventually expanded to Tanzania, Ghana, and more countries in Africa.

M-Pesa has really changed the game for ordinary consumers.

Crystal Orderson

While digital technology steadily blossoms across the continent, digital connectivity in Africa still needs long-term investment to compete at a global scale, according to research by Rand Merchant Bank. There are still millions of people in Africa who have yet to be connected to the internet.

This issue motivated RMB to bring together some of Africa’s tech leaders from formidable companies such as Google, Meta, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies with the goal of facilitating better digital connectivity.

To learn more about RMB’s digital solutions enabling Africa to reach its full potential, visit the official RMB website.


This article first appeared on 702 : Fast-tracking Africa's digital revolution




* 19 June 2023 4:00 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels

More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on CapeTalk

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa

8 June 2023 11:45 AM

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Africa's Just Transition

1 June 2023 2:08 PM

Crystal Orderson shares efforts to transition to a sustainable economies in Africa.

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023 12:35 PM

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

16 May 2023 5:10 PM

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

The potential of transport and logistics in Africa

25 November 2022 3:06 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how investing in logistics can improve Africa’s economy with the help of investment.

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

