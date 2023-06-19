Fast-tracking Africa's digital revolution





With technology evolving at an eyewatering pace, it’s difficult to imagine a world where we’re not using various devices and applications to get through our daily lives. The need to stay connected via the internet was amplified by Covid-19 restrictions, and as a result, many digital alternatives have risen, making some of life’s tasks a lot simpler.

One of these digital conveniences comes in the form of financial technology (FinTech). Whether it’s mobile banking, payments or investments, the various methods by which we can manage our money digitally have risen in popularity throughout Africa. FinTech has unlocked many pathways for growth on the continent, but is it evolving as quickly as we need it to?

To discuss the impact and possibilities of FinTech in Africa, Bongani Bingwa invites Crystal Orderson onto his show for another edition of Africa Focus, presented by RMB.

Orderson mentions how mobile money has become a critical service for millions of people in Africa, with global money transactions reaching nearly $1.3 trillion in 2022, and Africa accounting for 66% of this amount.

Also in 2022, the amount of registered mobile money users came to 1.6 billion, with 781 million being from Africa, according to the GSM Association's (GSMA's) State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2023.

One of Africa’s standout mobile money app M-Pesa has over 40 million active users and is currently dominating the market. Although the app originated in Kenya, it eventually expanded to Tanzania, Ghana, and more countries in Africa.

M-Pesa has really changed the game for ordinary consumers. Crystal Orderson

While digital technology steadily blossoms across the continent, digital connectivity in Africa still needs long-term investment to compete at a global scale, according to research by Rand Merchant Bank. There are still millions of people in Africa who have yet to be connected to the internet.

This issue motivated RMB to bring together some of Africa’s tech leaders from formidable companies such as Google, Meta, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies with the goal of facilitating better digital connectivity.

