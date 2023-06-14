Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations
John Perlman speaks with Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.
Mkhwebane held a press conference on Tuesday where she released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion against ANC MPs.
These recordings included conversations allegedly between her husband David Skosana and late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
She had reportedly been urged not to make these recordings public but rather to hand the evidence to the committee.
She has claimed that ANC MPs, including Joemat-Pettersson, and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, attempted to get her and her husband to pay R600 000 to influence the inquiry against her.
She has also opened a criminal case against MPs over these claims of bribery and extortion.
According to Zikalala, before recordings can be used for criminal proceedings, there is a process to determine their validity.
He says the court would need to verify when and how the audio was recorded and whether or not the voices in the recording sound like the people she claims them to be.
They will have to find additional evidence to corroborate that the people in the recording were or could have been together at the time of the recording.
If those elements link together then it increases the admissibility of the evidence.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst
After this, the court would have to determine what the weight of the evidence will be.
It is a whole methodology and a number of things which are done just to check whether what we have as evidence is authentic or not.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis
Having functional trains will sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy, according to CoCT research.Read More
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
CoCT's disaster risk management ready to respond to weather-related incidents
This as more cold and wet weather is expected in the Mother City and some parts of the Western Cape over the next few days.Read More
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant
Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of generating their own electricity. But Eskom claims they cannot store the electricity on the national grid as it could collapse the entire network.Read More
The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace
The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More