'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker





Theophilus "Doctor" Khumalo says he never thought he would see a day without former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker.

The legendary Bafana Bafana class of 1996 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory following his passing over the weekend.

Arguably the star of that team, Doctor Khumalo had a special bond with the coach, and shared some of those stories while speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa.

If you work with a group and you don't understand their strengths ad backgrounds then you have lost the dressing room already. Clive could make you go out there and be like a lion and chow your opponents. We went to places in Africa where we were treated very badly with food and facilities, but how Clive handled the situation was amazing. He told us that these are the kinds of the things that make you strong as a player and a person. It’s not easy at all. I never thought I would see this day. Doctor Khumalo, Former Bafana Bafana midfielder

Foreground: Doctor Khumalo, Former Bafana Bafana midfielder . Background: Dr. Victor Ramathesela, Former Bafana Bafana Team doctor

An integral part of the technical team, Dr. Victor Ramathesela had a unique insight into the thinking behind some of the things that Barker did on and off the field that the players didn’t even get a chance to experience.

I was introduced to him in late 1994. Augusto Palacios left in a huff to go to Turkey. The coach had nothing to work with when he came in. I thought they would go with someone from Europe and they went with a local coach and a white coach. I had my doubts, but I met him for breakfast and I told him about the players that were in the squad and he told me I would be a valuable member of the team. Dr. Victor Ramathesela, Former Bafana Bafana Team doctor

He would get into his car and travel to where players lived to sort out their issues with them. He understand African culture as well which was amazing. The family spirit created by Clive is what made that team a success. Dr. Victor Ramathesela, Former Bafana Bafana Team doctor

Dr. Victor Ramathesela, Former Bafana Bafana Team doctor. Picture: Nondww Maqubela.

Khumalo also reflected on his infamous substitution against Brazil in 1996 in which South Africa were leading 2-0 before losing 3-2.

Before the match, I only arrived in the morning and I only learned I was starting in the dressing room. The first mandate from Clive was for me to do whatever I want, but then we were playing Brazil and he said only the national anthem separated us. We get in there and the first 45 we lead 2-0 and at some stage we lost rhythm and when we came back they brought Rivaldo on. They realized that if they stopped me, South Africa couldn’t play, so I wanted to drift wide to attract more players to me and free up space for others. The ref blew the whistle for a sub and I didn’t even look to the touchline because I wasn’t expecting my number to come up. But I had to respect the coach’s decision so I went to sit and as I was about sit, Brazil scored and they scored again. I felt so bad but Clive apologised to me about that. Doctor Khumalo, Former Bafana Bafana midfielder

Watch below for the full interview with Doctor Khumalo and Dr Victor Ramathesela:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker