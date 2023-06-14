



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 10, 28, 31, 35, 42 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 23, 30, 33, 38, 49 PB: 20

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 13/06/23

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jSAsle2igH ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 13, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023