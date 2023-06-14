It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life!

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion. 14 June 2023 7:44 AM
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of... 14 June 2023 6:57 AM
The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton. 14 June 2023 5:42 AM
View all Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?' Would you be able to identify Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis? These people couldn't! 13 June 2023 12:06 PM
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply... Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out. 14 June 2023 10:32 AM
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait. 13 June 2023 9:54 PM
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting ventu... 13 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life! Today (14 June) is World Blood Donor Day. Here's what you need to know about blood donation. 14 June 2023 7:55 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 14 June 2023 6:24 AM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg! We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs. 14 June 2023 8:53 AM
Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon! Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know. 14 June 2023 8:22 AM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life!

14 June 2023 7:55 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
World Blood Donor Day

Today (14 June) is World Blood Donor Day. Here's what you need to know about blood donation.

Today (14 June) is World Blood Donor Day.

The day was organised for the first time in 2004 in association with the World Health Organisation.

The day celebrates and creates awareness around blood donations and to ensure access to safe blood for all in need.

Donating blood saves lives.

One blood donation saves up to three lives. The average red blood cell transfusion is three pints (or three whole-blood donations).

The O blood group is the universal blood group. O- can be transfused to all blood groups and O+ can be transfused to all positive blood groups.

You're eligible for blood donation if you are:

  • Between the ages of 16 and 75

  • Weigh at least 50kg

  • Healthy

  • Are committed to helping others

For your own safety, you won’t be able to donate blood if you are a competitive sportsperson training for a big event, or are involved in a hazardous occupation.

You won't be able to donate blood if you...

  • Have been in contact with a person diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 7 days

  • Visited a Malaria area during the past 28 days

  • Have any infection (even a cold)

  • Are being treated with antibiotics

  • Have had major surgery within the past three months

  • Are expecting to have surgery within six weeks

  • Are pregnant, or gave birth in the past three months

  • Breastfed your baby within the past month

  • Have had sex with a new partner within the past three months

  • Have had more than one sexual partner in the past three months.

  • Have had sexual contact in the past three months with someone whose sexual background is unknown to you

  • Suspect that there’s a chance you may have contracted a sexually-transmitted disease such as HIV or syphilis

  • Are aware of the fact that you have contracted a sexually-transmitted disease such as HIV or syphilis

  • Are taking certain medications or have had any serious illness

If you're keen to save a life through blood donation, find a blood donation clinic near you.


This article first appeared on KFM : It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life!




14 June 2023 7:55 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
World Blood Donor Day

More from Lifestyle

Shoprite Group offers employment opportunities for unemployed youth. Twitter: Shoprite Group

Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...

14 June 2023 10:32 AM

Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023

14 June 2023 6:24 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs

13 June 2023 9:22 PM

Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resolving car sale contract. © Pichsakul Promrungsee/123rf.com

Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car

13 June 2023 3:53 PM

If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mangostar/123rf

The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message

13 June 2023 2:17 PM

It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: South African International Ballet Competition

South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary

13 June 2023 2:11 PM

'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Child Touching Father's Face. Photo: Pexels/Biova Nakou

7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200

13 June 2023 1:54 PM

You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: unsplash.com

10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50

13 June 2023 1:33 PM

Yes! There are entertaining things to do in the City beyond going for picnics at parks or the beach that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

13 June 2023 12:46 PM

The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT's disaster risk management ready to respond to weather-related incidents

Local

4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints

Politics Local

'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Morero's Joburg budget unrealistic and unfunded, says DA

14 June 2023 2:24 PM

ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane

14 June 2023 2:15 PM

FS municipality refuses to get involved in court matter over solar power project

14 June 2023 1:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA