'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis





John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.

Mayor Hill-Lewis has invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to form a joint working committee with the City of Cape Town for the urgent devolution of passenger rail.

According to Hill-Lewis, vital preparations must take place now or it will take years for the metro to take over the running of rail.

In a media statement released by the City of Cape Town, Hill-Lewis says that having functional trains will help sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy each year.

I have written to President Ramaphosa, requesting that we establish a joint committee for urgent rail devolution in Cape Town.



The city's residents deserve a reliable and affordable rail service.



Geordin Hill-Lewis

He says the country is well-equipped with the infrastructure needed for functional rail service, but poor management has led to the deterioration.

He adds that, if the City can operate train services, they would concession out some of the major lines to private operators.

Through this, the City will take operational control of infrastructure.

Hill-Lewis proposes, in addition to the devolution of passenger rail, a subsidy to ensure that ticket prices remain affordable for passengers.

It is very clear to us that this is a way forward for passenger rail in South Africa. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

We've got wonderful rail infrastructure in South Africa and have had it for 100 years, but our passenger rail service is at a low ebb, precisely because of mismanagement. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

