



Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance at the Department of Health.

The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, a draft version of a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa.

Regardless of employment status or income, the NHI will cover all South Africans, but many fear that universal coverage will open the door to corruption.

National Assembly approves National Health Insurance Bill Picture: Pixabay

RELATED: Parliament passes 'revolutionary' NHI Bill paving way for universal healthcare

The bill does not abolish the National Health Act or the Medical Schemes Act.

Instead, it will provide an alternative framework for healthcare funding and how healthcare will be provided in the years to come.

The NHI will be funded by taxpayers to the tune of roughly R265 billion.

The fund will purchase from private providers to 'decongest' the public sector to 'give them space to breathe'.

This is likely to be controversial. It's a very big reform and it will take many years to implement. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance – Department of Health

We need to share the resources and find a way to make sure that everybody has access to healthcare when they need it. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance – Department of Health

We spend a lot of money on healthcare in this country and we waste a whole lot of it. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance – Department of Health

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'