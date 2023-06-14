Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
George Alan O'Dowd, known professionally as Boy George, is an English singer, songwriter, actor and DJ and he turns 62 years old today!
Boy George was the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club since the group's formation in 1981 before he started his solo career in 1987 and became an international pop star.
The Grammy-Award-winning singer's soulful voice and androgynous appearance are forever memorable.
The artist continues to create music, and films and work on activist projects which include raising awareness for conscious hearing with a project called, Hear The World - what a gem.
More interesting factoids about Boy George:
• Boy George was expelled from school for 'outlandish behaviour'.
• Boy George's unique style caught the attention of Culture Club's producer who ended up hiring him.
• George and Culture Club drummer Jon Moss carried on a secret relationship in the '80s, the singer revealed in his 1995 memoir Take It Like a Man.
• He's vegan and a Buddhist.
• At 62 years old, he still slays the fashion game.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Boy_George_at_The_SSE_Arena_Wembley_on14th_December_2016.jpg
More from Entertainment
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary
'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.Read More
10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50
Yes! There are entertaining things to do in the City beyond going for picnics at parks or the beach that won't break the bank.Read More
7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown
If you forgot, Father's Day is on Sunday, 18 June. We've got some budget-friendly experiential gift ideas they might appreciate.Read More
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now
Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight.Read More
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.Read More
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA
Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform at LA Pride where Mariah Carey is the headline act.Read More