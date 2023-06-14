CoCT's disaster risk management ready to respond to weather-related incidents





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre said that they were ready to respond to any weather-related incidents.

This as more cold and wet weather is expected in the Mother City and some parts of the Western Cape over the next few days.

The South African Weather Service says heavy rain, which may lead to flooding in some informal settlements, is expected to continue until Thursday.

The weather service is also predicting strong winds and waves along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

The city's disaster risk management centre's Sonica Lategan: "The city's disaster risk management centre and related city departments and external role players are on standby in the event of any flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur."

