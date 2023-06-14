[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion. 14 June 2023 7:44 AM
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of... 14 June 2023 6:57 AM
The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton. 14 June 2023 5:42 AM
View all Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?' Would you be able to identify Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis? These people couldn't! 13 June 2023 12:06 PM
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply... Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out. 14 June 2023 10:32 AM
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait. 13 June 2023 9:54 PM
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting ventu... 13 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life! Today (14 June) is World Blood Donor Day. Here's what you need to know about blood donation. 14 June 2023 7:55 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 14 June 2023 6:24 AM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg! We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs. 14 June 2023 8:53 AM
Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon! Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know. 14 June 2023 8:22 AM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'

14 June 2023 10:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
men's health
Hair loss

Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.

If you didn't know, June is ‘Men’s Health Month’ so on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane, he'll cover different topics around men’s health every week.

This week's topic is genetic hair loss in men and Dr Boudine Lohlun chats all about it.

Listen to her take below.

Whether you call it a drop top, convertible, or toupee - male pattern hair loss can typically be identified by balding on the top of the head while the back and side hairs are preserved - hence, its name.

Dr Lohlun says male pattern hair loss is a type of hair loss that's "genetic due to the lack of a hormone called DHT (dihydrotestosterone)."

The hair expert says sometimes male pattern hair loss can occur from as early as 20-years-old.

How do you know if you have this genetic hair loss condition?

Dr Lohlun says you can do a genetic test on your mom to see if you have the hair loss gene since it's located on the X chromosome.

The doctor says male pattern hair loss is "quite slow and progressive" but you can look out for thinning around the middle of your head, especially when your hair's wet.

Is there treatment for male pattern hair loss?

Dr Lohlun says because this is a genetic condition, you can't avoid it and treatment will be ongoing.

Preventative medication can be used to block the hormone responsible for this type of hair loss if you take it early enough, but it'll just slow down hair loss progression.

Other treatments include laser and a hair transplant but the doctor warns that people will react differently to various treatments.

Dr Lohlun also notes that environmental and lifestyle factors like smoking, high-stress levels and steroid use can also contribute to hair loss progression.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




14 June 2023 10:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
men's health
Hair loss

More from Health & Fitness

Image source: screengrab of PRIME Energy drinks from Prime website

Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing

12 June 2023 11:16 AM

A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy drink cans

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studios

THIS is why you shouldn’t wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it

24 May 2023 10:22 AM

Research by Ghada Bassioni of Ain Shams University reveals that foil will leach into your meal and could be bad for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tvirbickis/123rf

Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

23 May 2023 12:54 PM

The health benefits (if any) of artificial sweeteners have been a long talked about controversy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT's disaster risk management ready to respond to weather-related incidents

Local

4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints

Politics Local

'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Morero's Joburg budget unrealistic and unfunded, says DA

14 June 2023 2:24 PM

ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane

14 June 2023 2:15 PM

FS municipality refuses to get involved in court matter over solar power project

14 June 2023 1:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA