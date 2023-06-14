[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'





If you didn't know, June is ‘Men’s Health Month’ so on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane, he'll cover different topics around men’s health every week.

This week's topic is genetic hair loss in men and Dr Boudine Lohlun chats all about it.

Listen to her take below.

Whether you call it a drop top, convertible, or toupee - male pattern hair loss can typically be identified by balding on the top of the head while the back and side hairs are preserved - hence, its name.

Dr Lohlun says male pattern hair loss is a type of hair loss that's "genetic due to the lack of a hormone called DHT (dihydrotestosterone)."

The hair expert says sometimes male pattern hair loss can occur from as early as 20-years-old.

How do you know if you have this genetic hair loss condition?

Dr Lohlun says you can do a genetic test on your mom to see if you have the hair loss gene since it's located on the X chromosome.

The doctor says male pattern hair loss is "quite slow and progressive" but you can look out for thinning around the middle of your head, especially when your hair's wet.

Is there treatment for male pattern hair loss?

Dr Lohlun says because this is a genetic condition, you can't avoid it and treatment will be ongoing.

Preventative medication can be used to block the hormone responsible for this type of hair loss if you take it early enough, but it'll just slow down hair loss progression.

Other treatments include laser and a hair transplant but the doctor warns that people will react differently to various treatments.

Dr Lohlun also notes that environmental and lifestyle factors like smoking, high-stress levels and steroid use can also contribute to hair loss progression.

