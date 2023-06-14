4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
CAPE TOWN - Four members of Parliament's joint ethics committee, who include Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, have been recused from the probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bribery complaints.
Malema, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mimmy Gondwe and African National Congress (ANC) MPs Bekizizwe Nkosi and Violet Siwela have been recused because they also serve on the Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has also responded to Mkhwebane's briefing on Tuesday, saying that replying to such would be "fruitless and counterproductive" and showed a lack of sensitivity to the family of the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
ALSO READ:
• MPs involved in bribe attempt disgruntled over Cabinet snubs - Mkhwebane
• Mkhwebane shares alleged bribe clips between her husband and Joemat-Pettersson
• Mkhwebane bribery claims 'not even worth dignifying' - Dyantyi
• Bribery allegations against Dyantyi shroud Mkhwebane inquiry
• ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina left fuming over Mkhwebane bribe allegations
• Mkhwebane inquiry: Dyantyi labels bribery claims against him as scandalous
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.
The committee has decided that the four members will no longer serve on the ethics committee probe but will remain a part of the ongoing Section 194 inquiry.
Dyantyi, meanwhile, has also released the latest correspondence from Mkhwebane following its meeting on Friday.
It includes a letter from RMT Attorneys, Mkhwebane’s personal lawyers who are not on record in the Section 194 proceedings, which requests that Dyantyi recuse himself from the committee proceedings voluntarily.
In his response, Dyantyi said that the committee was bound by the Constitution and the National Assembly rules, which require it to complete its task diligently and by no later than 28 July.
WATCH: 'The biggest corruption scandal to hit SA's Parliament' - Mkhwebane shares alleged bribe clips
This article first appeared on EWN : 4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
More from Politics
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?'
Would you be able to identify Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis? These people couldn't!Read More
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'
Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tamper with its overall aesthetic and rob residents of their heritage.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Cape Town is underwater after HEAVY floods – stay safe!
The flood gates have opened, causing heavy traffic delays. Stay safe out there!Read More
'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis
Having functional trains will sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy, according to CoCT research.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
CoCT's disaster risk management ready to respond to weather-related incidents
This as more cold and wet weather is expected in the Mother City and some parts of the Western Cape over the next few days.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion.Read More
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant
Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of generating their own electricity. But Eskom claims they cannot store the electricity on the national grid as it could collapse the entire network.Read More
The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace
The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More