Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints

14 June 2023 9:35 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Parliament's Joint Ethics Committee
Section 194 inquiry
Richard Dyantyi

The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Four members of Parliament's joint ethics committee, who include Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, have been recused from the probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bribery complaints.

Malema, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mimmy Gondwe and African National Congress (ANC) MPs Bekizizwe Nkosi and Violet Siwela have been recused because they also serve on the Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has also responded to Mkhwebane's briefing on Tuesday, saying that replying to such would be "fruitless and counterproductive" and showed a lack of sensitivity to the family of the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

• MPs involved in bribe attempt disgruntled over Cabinet snubs - Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane shares alleged bribe clips between her husband and Joemat-Pettersson

Mkhwebane bribery claims 'not even worth dignifying' - Dyantyi

Bribery allegations against Dyantyi shroud Mkhwebane inquiry

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina left fuming over Mkhwebane bribe allegations

Mkhwebane inquiry: Dyantyi labels bribery claims against him as scandalous

The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.

The committee has decided that the four members will no longer serve on the ethics committee probe but will remain a part of the ongoing Section 194 inquiry.

Dyantyi, meanwhile, has also released the latest correspondence from Mkhwebane following its meeting on Friday.

It includes a letter from RMT Attorneys, Mkhwebane’s personal lawyers who are not on record in the Section 194 proceedings, which requests that Dyantyi recuse himself from the committee proceedings voluntarily.

In his response, Dyantyi said that the committee was bound by the Constitution and the National Assembly rules, which require it to complete its task diligently and by no later than 28 July.

This article first appeared on EWN : 4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints




