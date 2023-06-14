4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints





CAPE TOWN - Four members of Parliament's joint ethics committee, who include Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, have been recused from the probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bribery complaints.

Malema, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mimmy Gondwe and African National Congress (ANC) MPs Bekizizwe Nkosi and Violet Siwela have been recused because they also serve on the Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has also responded to Mkhwebane's briefing on Tuesday, saying that replying to such would be "fruitless and counterproductive" and showed a lack of sensitivity to the family of the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.

The committee has decided that the four members will no longer serve on the ethics committee probe but will remain a part of the ongoing Section 194 inquiry.

Dyantyi, meanwhile, has also released the latest correspondence from Mkhwebane following its meeting on Friday.

It includes a letter from RMT Attorneys, Mkhwebane’s personal lawyers who are not on record in the Section 194 proceedings, which requests that Dyantyi recuse himself from the committee proceedings voluntarily.

In his response, Dyantyi said that the committee was bound by the Constitution and the National Assembly rules, which require it to complete its task diligently and by no later than 28 July.

