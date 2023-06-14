The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
Bongani Bingwa catches up with foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist on news stories trending around the world, including one final song by The Beatles using AI. (skip to 03:10)
With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), the Fab Four will release a new song this year featuring the vocals of late band member John Lennon.
Speaking to the BBC, band member Paul McCartney confirmed that one ‘final Beatles record’ will be released.
AI will extract Lennon’s voice from an old demo recording to create the yet-to-be-named song.
"We just finished it up and it’ll be released this year," McCartney said.
It is speculated to be Lennon’s 1978 composition of a song called 'Now and Then'.
However, don’t hold your breath just yet, says Gilchrist…
On the one hand, it’s exciting having a brand-new Beatles song (kind of), but at the same time, before his death, George Harrison voted not to do anything at all about it because he thought it [Now and Then] was worse than mediocre.Adam Gilchrist , Foreign Correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:The_Beatles_with_Jimmie_Nicol_916-5098.jpg
More from Entertainment
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary
'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.Read More
10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50
Yes! There are entertaining things to do in the City beyond going for picnics at parks or the beach that won't break the bank.Read More
7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown
If you forgot, Father's Day is on Sunday, 18 June. We've got some budget-friendly experiential gift ideas they might appreciate.Read More
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now
Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight.Read More
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.Read More
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA
Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform at LA Pride where Mariah Carey is the headline act.Read More