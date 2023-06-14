The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI





With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), the Fab Four will release a new song this year featuring the vocals of late band member John Lennon.

Speaking to the BBC, band member Paul McCartney confirmed that one ‘final Beatles record’ will be released.

AI will extract Lennon’s voice from an old demo recording to create the yet-to-be-named song.

"We just finished it up and it’ll be released this year," McCartney said.

It is speculated to be Lennon’s 1978 composition of a song called 'Now and Then'.

However, don’t hold your breath just yet, says Gilchrist…

On the one hand, it’s exciting having a brand-new Beatles song (kind of), but at the same time, before his death, George Harrison voted not to do anything at all about it because he thought it [Now and Then] was worse than mediocre. Adam Gilchrist , Foreign Correspondent

