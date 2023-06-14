[WATCH] Cape Town is underwater after HEAVY floods – stay safe!
It's a wet Wednesday in the Mother City after the SA Weather Service issued a warning for heavy rain over the next 24 hours.
As reported by EWN, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre said that they are ready to respond to any weather-related incidents.
RELATED: What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
To report any emergencies call 021 480 7700 (cell phone) or 107 (landline).
Travel safely!
Source : Facebook: Amanada Juries
