Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger
John Maytham interviews De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at the University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute.
Do you try to avoid loud noises when possible or do you enjoy blasting your music?
Well, depending on your answer, you might be in trouble.
According to a study, constantly being exposed to loud noises can impact your health over time.
Besides the typical auditory risks, constantly being exposed to loud noises can result in:
- Inflammation
- Hypertension
- Plaque build up in arteries
- Increased risk of heart disease
- Heart attacks and strokes
Swanepoel says that in the case of cardiovascular impacts, loud noises increase one's heart rate and blood pressure and could potentially lead to micro-vascular blood vessel damage.
He adds that people that are exposed to loud noises often experience high levels of stress, anxiety and even depression.
This is caused by the rapid release of stress hormones.
Swanepoel says that the level of noise, duration of exposure to the noise and individual susceptibility can influence non-auditory health effects.
The reality is, globally, we're living in an increasingly noisy world.De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute
This is an increasingly common concern.De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute
Individuals differ in terms of the effect that loud noise has on them.De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute
Source : Pexels: Ketut Subiyanto
