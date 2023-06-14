Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans? On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. 14 June 2023 4:46 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. 14 June 2023 4:16 PM
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the c... 14 June 2023 3:57 PM
View all Local
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities. 14 June 2023 1:14 PM
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply... Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out. 14 June 2023 10:32 AM
'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis Having functional trains will sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy, according to CoCT research. 14 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest. 14 June 2023 3:22 PM
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go. 14 June 2023 2:33 PM
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi! If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider. 14 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger

14 June 2023 12:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
hearing loss
loud noises

The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.

John Maytham interviews De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at the University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute.

Do you try to avoid loud noises when possible or do you enjoy blasting your music?

Well, depending on your answer, you might be in trouble.

According to a study, constantly being exposed to loud noises can impact your health over time.

How do loud sounds impact your health over time?
How do loud sounds impact your health over time?

RELATED: More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally

Besides the typical auditory risks, constantly being exposed to loud noises can result in:

  • Inflammation
  • Hypertension
  • Plaque build up in arteries
  • Increased risk of heart disease
  • Heart attacks and strokes

Swanepoel says that in the case of cardiovascular impacts, loud noises increase one's heart rate and blood pressure and could potentially lead to micro-vascular blood vessel damage.

He adds that people that are exposed to loud noises often experience high levels of stress, anxiety and even depression.

This is caused by the rapid release of stress hormones.

Swanepoel says that the level of noise, duration of exposure to the noise and individual susceptibility can influence non-auditory health effects.

The reality is, globally, we're living in an increasingly noisy world.

De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute

This is an increasingly common concern.

De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute

Individuals differ in terms of the effect that loud noise has on them.

De Wet Swanepoel, Professor in Audiology at University of Pretoria and Senior Researcher at the Ear Science Institute

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




14 June 2023 12:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
hearing loss
loud noises

More from Health & Fitness

Image source: 123RF by sevendeman

[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'

14 June 2023 10:25 AM

Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab of PRIME Energy drinks from Prime website

Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing

12 June 2023 11:16 AM

A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy drink cans

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studios

THIS is why you shouldn’t wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it

24 May 2023 10:22 AM

Research by Ghada Bassioni of Ain Shams University reveals that foil will leach into your meal and could be bad for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Cape Town is underwater after HEAVY floods – stay safe!

Local

Miss SA finalist called out for bullying

Local Lifestyle

'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral

14 June 2023 7:57 PM

Magudumana appeals court dismissal of application to deem her arrest unlawful

14 June 2023 7:53 PM

Denel unlocks funds to pay staff salaries, records profit in 2023

14 June 2023 6:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA