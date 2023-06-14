Labour court rules breathalyser test results cannot be the sole basis for firing
Aubrey Masango speaks with Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment & Labour Law Expert.
An employee was fired from his job at mining company Samancor Chrome in 2019.
The company had a zero-alcohol tolerance policy, and the employee had tested positive for alcohol intake on two breathalyser tests.
A blood sample was then taken, which showed a negative result.
The employee denied drinking any alcohol on the day he was tested or the night before and challenged his dismissal.
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) found that the dismissal was unfair, and the labour court upheld this ruling.
According to Molatudi, part of the reason why this was found to be an unfair dismissal is because breathalyser tests are not always accurate and can produce false positive results.
Therefore, what is reliable and what is accurate is the blood sample testing by laboratories.Osborne Molatudi, Founder - Molatudi Attorneys/Employment & Labour Law Expert
He adds that this case does not mean that the employer will have no options if someone is found to be drinking at work, but rather that additional steps will need to be taken to ensure that the results of any tests are accurate.
What this case simply means is that an employer cannot solely rely on the results of a breathalyser test.Osborne Molatudi, Founder - Molatudi Attorneys/Employment & Labour Law Expert
[People] must not interpret [this case] to mean that suddenly there can be a drink for all in the workplace.Osborne Molatudi, Founder - Molatudi Attorneys/Employment & Labour Law Expert
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Labour court rules breathalyser test results cannot be the sole basis for firing
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More