Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce





Clarence Ford speaks to Tazneem Humphries Director and Attorney at Lessing Heyns, about a new co-parenting concept in South Africa, birdnesting or nesting.

Listen to the conversation below.

So, what is birdnesting or nesting?

It's a way of living that enables children to remain in the family home and spend time with each parent at separate times - usually specified on an agreed upon schedule.

Each legal guardian stays at the home during their agreed custody time, then elsewhere in another home when they're 'off duty'.

In this co-parenting model, parents do the carting around while the kids remain stable in one home.

Humphries says this is a new concept in South Africa as no cases have included this co-parenting agreement yet.

Ford says, this is a "nice and pragmatic" agreement while Humphries adds that you're not ripping the kids' lives apart or forcing them to choose who they want to live with.

Can birdnesting work for all divorced couples?

Humphries suggests that birdnesting might minimise the emotional impact of divorce on kids if all parties are open and honest about the situation.

The attorney also mentions that birdnesting is a mature choice and will only work if both parents respect each other, communicate well and are financially able to afford this lifestyle - you'll need to commit to running your own household while contributing to the home you and your kids share (sometimes).

Humphries says birdnesting won't work if there's tension or unresolved conflict between parents.

Here's to putting kids first and parents working together to do what's best for kids - the true essence of birdnesting.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.