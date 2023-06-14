



Kgaugelo Habyane, founder of the Manned Up Conversation Podcast joins Aubrey Masango to talk fatherhood.

RELATED:Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

Ahead of this Father's Day weekend, Aubrey Masango and podcaster Kgaugelo Habyane, sat down to talk about what fatherhood looks like in South Africa.

Both men shared from their own experiences and highlighted the notion of 'social fatherhood' - the importance of men showing up not only for their biological children, but also for young people in their communities.

It's not just about biology, there is a social element too. Kgaugelo Habyane, Founder - Manned Up Conversation Podcast

Aubrey recounts his own experience of an interaction with a father figure as a youngster that had a profound impact on him.

"His name was Mr Omani and he was my rugby coach...he grabbed my shoulders, looked deep into my eyes and said, never allow anyone's opinion to be your opinion of yourself."

That is social fatherhood. Kgaugelo Habyane, Founder - Manned Up Conversation Podcast

There's always a moment, that you spend with 'some' man, and it's like, man, that changed my life. Kgaugelo Habyane, Founder - Manned Up Conversation Podcast

But Habyane observes that a lack of 'social fathers' is having an impact on a 'fatherless society'.

A lot of our ills in society right now are because of absent fathers. Not necessarily biological fathers. Kgaugelo Habyane, Founder - Manned Up Conversation Podcast

If you look, even the social fathers are not really there any more. Kgaugelo Habyane, Founder - Manned Up Conversation Podcast

RELATED:There's no ideal way to be a dad, but showing up is the first step - expert

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society