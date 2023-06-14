WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.

The Keyser River's since caused flooding at the Johnson & Johnson factory in Tokai while the Lourens River overflow impacted the Somerset West Eskom substation.

Heavy rains have been pummelling Cape suburbs since Tuesday, with more cold and wet weather expected over the next few days.

The city's Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell: "The city officials and Eskom are working together to restore power in the Helderberg area. Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is being evacuated and a local NGO is accommodating residents. A number of informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha have been flooded. Several roadways have also been affected by temporary storm-water overflows, uprooted trees and mud on the road surface."

GIFT OF THE GIVERS LEND A HAND TO AFFECTED AREAS

Gift of the Givers said it's been inundated with calls for help following a night of heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of the Western Cape. The humanitarian aid organisation's Ali Sablay detailed: "The calls have been pouring in from 4am this morning. Gift of the Givers teams are currently rolling out humanitarian aid in Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Langa, Bishop Lavis, Mitchell's Plain, and Strand."

Sablay said they also received pleas for help from the Breede Valley Municipality, Theewaterskloof Municipality, and Saldanha Bay Disaster Management officials as many communities were evacuated and residents placed in community halls.

"Gift of the Givers teams are distributing blankets, warm clothing and hot meals as well as raincoats for the affected victims. We have trucks en route to Cape Town with more blankets as further calls have been made from more communities in the Western Cape for our urgent intervention."

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos