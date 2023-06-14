WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.
The Keyser River's since caused flooding at the Johnson & Johnson factory in Tokai while the Lourens River overflow impacted the Somerset West Eskom substation.
Heavy rains have been pummelling Cape suburbs since Tuesday, with more cold and wet weather expected over the next few days.
The city's Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell: "The city officials and Eskom are working together to restore power in the Helderberg area. Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is being evacuated and a local NGO is accommodating residents. A number of informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha have been flooded. Several roadways have also been affected by temporary storm-water overflows, uprooted trees and mud on the road surface."
Stellenbosch.... Markotto Bridge 📹D. Brown pic.twitter.com/vvDGXjtlVi' ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) June 14, 2023
GIFT OF THE GIVERS LEND A HAND TO AFFECTED AREAS
Gift of the Givers said it's been inundated with calls for help following a night of heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of the Western Cape. The humanitarian aid organisation's Ali Sablay detailed: "The calls have been pouring in from 4am this morning. Gift of the Givers teams are currently rolling out humanitarian aid in Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Langa, Bishop Lavis, Mitchell's Plain, and Strand."
Sablay said they also received pleas for help from the Breede Valley Municipality, Theewaterskloof Municipality, and Saldanha Bay Disaster Management officials as many communities were evacuated and residents placed in community halls.
"Gift of the Givers teams are distributing blankets, warm clothing and hot meals as well as raincoats for the affected victims. We have trucks en route to Cape Town with more blankets as further calls have been made from more communities in the Western Cape for our urgent intervention."
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.Read More