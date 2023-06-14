Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
John Maytham speaks with Lorna Mlonzi, the founder and CEO of Sky Internet SA.
Mlonzi is a young entrepreneur who started Sky Internet SA in 2019.
The purpose of Sky Internet is to attempt to bridge the digital divide by supplying townships and low-income areas with reliable internet.
Mlonzi says that they do this by partnering with existing fibre network operators in the areas they are attempting to service.
She says that often the big service providers do not understand how to penetrate this market and the needs of the customers.
Their primary focus is on townships, and Mlonzi says they have already deployed services in areas such as Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.
Connect the Sky way #Township #Gugulethu #Fibre #ISP pic.twitter.com/qB2XrtcKPU' Sky Internet SA (@SkyInternetSA) February 6, 2023
She adds that when people in these areas are given unlimited internet access for the first time, it can be a game changer as they suddenly have access to things they never had before.
It becomes a whole new world for them.Lorna Mlonzi, Founder/CEO - Sky Internet SA
Mlonzi says they do not only offer internet access to small businesses and residents but also education about what people can do with internet access.
Our main focus is around the internet education side of things and how we can combat the current social problems in the country.Lorna Mlonzi, Founder/CEO - Sky Internet SA
Listen to the interview above for more.
