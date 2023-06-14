Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
The interminable saga of the suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has had a major new development and it's a big one. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Mkhwebane released a number of audio recordings as evidence of a plot against her. She alleges that late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson sought bribes on behalf of herself, Section 194 committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to make the inquiry into her fitness to hold the Public Protector's office go away.
In the wake of her allegations, four members of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, who must investigate these bribery allegations, have recused themselves, because they also sit on the Section 194 committee.
Those four members are Bekizwe Nkosi, Julius Malema, Violet Siwela and Mimmy Gondwe. Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Babalo Ndenze to try and suss out what happens next.
[The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests] will continue with its investigations into these claims or allegations made by Mkhwebane. It hasn't said who will fill these four positions that have been left open by these recusals.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
A Free State community has been left in the dark as Eskom refuses to assist with storing electricity generated from a solar plant
-
Disaster Management on high alert as floods ravage the Western Cape
-
Government formally adopts the controversial NHI Bill, many are opposed to it in its current form
Scroll up for the full audio.
