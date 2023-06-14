Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Disney +

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

South Africans will have to fork out a little bit more money for their Disney + streaming service accounts as of July 2023.

Customers received SMS notifications announcing the price hike.

Some users will also receive notice of the increase through In-App Updates or Notifications.

The details of the increase are also documented in the subscriptions and payment-related FAQs section on the Disney + helpdesk site.

Starting 19 July 2023, the price of a Disney+ monthly subscription will increase from R119 to a revised R139 a month.

Annual subscribers will now pay R1390 which translates to 12 months for the price of 10 making the cost 14.4% more expensive.

Users who have purchased their subscriptions through third-party providers (Apple In-App Purchase, Google In-App Purchase, or local partners) are advised to refer to their respective providers for more details.

"We believe this new price better reflects the value of the distinctive and curated collections of entertainment content," Walt Disney Africa told News24.

This is the first price increase by the streaming service since Disney + first launched in the country in May 2022.


This article first appeared on 947 : Disney + announces subscription price increase from July




