5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!





Most people say, your youth is a time for exploring, fun and gaining experience!

But, we know, most young people want money - how else will they get to explore and have some fun?

So, as responsible youth of Mzansi, here are five ways you can travel abroad and work - kick starting your career and earning money (not in Rands) to make your real dreams come true.

1) Camp Exchange: United States of America

As a young councilor, you'll travel to America for the summer to work with kids, teach a sport or an activity at a summer camp.

Requirements:

Interested applicants must be between the ages of 19-27 years old

Must have experience with children, not necessarily as a form of profession but a profession related to fields of teaching, coach and youth/social worker is an advantage

In general, have a set of skills to offer to children.

Must be South African

Prepared to work hard and commit to the conditions and cultures set for camp and America as a country.

Apply, here.

See what this journey could be like below.

2) Agriculture Internship: United States of America

This programme provides qualified candidates to train under some of the very best farming professionals and gain experience in the farming industry.

Requirements:

Applicants must be between the ages of 19-30

Must have at least an NQF level 5 or a Diploma, have an agricultural background and experience related to farming, animals, crops, dairy and cattle production

Must be a South African or have a valid visa to be in South Africa

Prepared to work hard and commit to the conditions of the training programme to advance your career

Apply, here.

See what this journey could be like below.

3) Hospitality and Culinary Internship: United States of America

Young chefs looking to develop their skills and make a name for themselves - this one's for you!

Requirements:

Applicants must be between the ages of 18-30

Must have at least an NQF level 5 or a Diploma in studies related to fields of Hospitality Management, Food & Beverage or Professional Cookery

Must be South African, or have a valid visa to be in South Africa

Prepared to work hard and commit to the conditions of the training programme to advance your career.

Apply, here.

See what this journey could be like below.

4) Teach in the United Kingdom

Britain’s Department of Education is offering ‘international relocation payments’ of £10 000 (about R243 400) to entice foreign physics and language teachers to teach in the UK.

Requirements:

A degree

A recognised teacher-training qualification

At least one year’s teaching experience

Be able to speak English at an undergraduate level

5) Work on the boats AKA the MSC Cruises

From bar tending to retail assistants and managers - there are over 200 jobs available offshore and aboard the sea.

Find an opportunity that suits your needs, here.

Here's to exploring life, youth and dreaming!

This article first appeared on KFM : 5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!