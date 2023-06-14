A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar





Clarence Ford speaks to ward councillor Peter Helfrich about the grim consequences of load shedding in Macassar.

C0291T01.JPG: Kramat Road in Macassar has been a hot spot for criminals who hide in the bushes that surround it during load shedding. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

It's a little over a week since the ward councillor for Macassar claimed the area was becoming a dumping ground for dead bodies.

Helfrich says the area experiences a disproportionate amount of blackouts, making it ideal for criminals wanting to dispose of their victims.

For the last 12 months, since we have been experiencing these power outages, it's very clear we have been seeing an increase in these bodies being dumped...Four bodies in the space of more or less than a week. Peter Helfrich, Macassar Ward Councillor

It's an ideal area for criminals to dump these bodies because they won't be seen. Peter Helfrich, Macassar Ward Councillor

Macassar remains one of the few areas in Cape Town where the electricity is provided by Eskom, rather than the municipality.

Helfrich claims that often the power remains off for hours on end after loadshedding, sometimes for days.

The problem, says Helfrich, lies with a cable that runs down the R102 into Macassar.

This cable is about 52 years old and it has been damaged so many times it can no longer hold the load. Peter Helfrich, Macassar Ward Councillor

Eskom says they don't have the funds to replace it, it will cost a few million rand. Peter Helfrich, Macassar Ward Councillor

