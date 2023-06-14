Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture has become the norm in society.
Whether you are looking to keep up with the growing cost of living or simply looking to have some extra cash to play around with while studying, side hustles are perfect.
According to African Bank, around 7-10% of youth and adults have a side hustle for at least 20 hours per week.
We’ve rounded up five side hustles that will help you make some extra money:
Transcribing
If you are fluent in English and have a knack for details, transcribing might be a good pick for you.
Transcribing involves listening to recorded live audio and typing out what is said, word for word.
You can find some transcription gigs on LinkedIn and Indeed.
Answer online surveys
Online surveys are slowly becoming a popular go-to for many people looking to get some extra cash.
Brands always want to hear from people who consume their products and online surveys are the best and easiest methods.
They may be quick, but they don’t pay much.
Definitely check the online reviews of the surveys first before delegating any time, scammers may be lurking.
Wash cars
Washing cars is a task most people know how to do but few are eager to do themselves, making it a lucrative side hustle.
Costs can be kept low, as you may already have a few of the cleaning supplies needed to do the job.
Write CVs
With the country’s devastating unemployment crisis, job seekers are always looking for someone who can curate the perfect CV for them.
You can use free apps, such as Canva, to craft and customize each CV to your client’s profession and needs.
Pay extra attention to grammar, spelling and punctuation as recruiters will also look for them.
Dog walking
Are you a lover of dogs? Dog walking is the perfect way to earn extra cash all while getting some exercise.
Remember though, consistency is key with this side hustle because dogs love a set routine.
This article first appeared on 947 : Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
