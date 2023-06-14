Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'





Money is tight, but try to start investing for your kids as soon as you're able to advises an expert.

Where does one even start? the average South African parent may ask.

It's a general misconception that investing - especially in today's economic climate - always requires large sums of money notes Thembeka Khumalo, senior client experience manager at Satrix.

This is not the case, also when investing for your child, she emphasizes.

There are a lot of investment platforms now that have lowered or broken down those barriers and ensured that there are no minimums... which makes it easy for you to actually get started on that journey to investing... For the Satrix platform for example, there are no minimums. You can start investing from as little as R10... Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix

It's really important to start investing for your child as early as possible because they have the benefit of time on their side. Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix

The longer you wait, you actually "rob" your children of harnessing the power of compound interest, Khumalo says.

When you get your kids started early on their investment journey it means they have a lot of time to afford to maybe get into riskier assets like shares on the stock market, she adds.

Starting early means they obviously have the benefit of that time for the compound interest to tick in, and for them to be able to weather the storms in terms of fluctuations that will come about in their investment journey as a result of being invested in the stock market. Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix

