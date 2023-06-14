Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Mike Bosman, executive chairperson and and interim Group CEO of SPAR South Africa.

- Declining profits have forced the Spar Group to scrap an interim dividend payout

- The Group cited loadshedding and SAP software challenges as contributors to its disappointing six-month results

© morris71/123rf.com

The Spar Group has decided to scrap an interim dividend payout on the back of declining profits.

The retailer's reported that its operating profit dropped almost 18% to just over R1.5 billion for the six months ended 31 March 2023.

Turnover for the group increased by 7.9% to just under R73 billion.

At the same time operating expenses were up 14.7% to R8.7 billion.

RELATED: 'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries

Among the challenges it faced over the six-month period, Spar highlighted loadshedding in South Africa and problems with its new IT system.

Over the past 12 months, all regions have come under considerable inflationary cost pressures. The cost pressures, coupled with SAP software go-live challenges at the KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre and subsequent loss of turnover during the latter half of the period resulted in a decline of in operating profit of 17.5%... Spar Group

Due to rising interest rates across all geographies, finance costs on debt and overdrafts have increased relative to the prior comparative period... In light of the challenges, the board of directors believes it prudent not to declare an interim dividend. Spar Group

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Mike Bosman, executive chairperson and and interim Group CEO of Spar South Africa.

Bosman says power cuts played "a massive part" in the way the Group operated its business over the past six months.

He emphasizes that the Spar model is built on individual retailers.

The effect on our retailers... we worked out that it's just over R700 million over the six months, and of course on a linear basis assuming that loadshedding schedules don't change for the next few months we can expect that cost obviously to be at R1.4 billion for our Group. If it escalates... we're going to see an exponential increase in these costs. Mike Bosman, Executive Chair and Interim Group CEO - Spar SA

If we don't have retailers who are successful then, quite frankly, we don't have a business. Mike Bosman, Executive Chair and Interim Group CEO - Spar SA

It's important also to say that in the Spar model these costs aren't borne directly by Spar Group Ltd. We have a lot of lot of solar systems in our distribution centres... 97% of our 2 500-odd stores have generators, but of course the impact on us is also very large because it affects the entire operating model. Mike Bosman, Executive Chair and Interim Group CEO - Spar SA

Fortunately they are dealing with a very tough, resilient and experienced group, he adds with a chuckle.

Bosman says it is difficult to quantify what Spar's results would have looked like without power cuts, but their retailers would certainly have been a lot better off.

As I've said, our business is based on our retailers' success, so this is huge... and it's not only diesel, it's also the other costs... It's a very constrained consumer environment with people having to make tough choices... Mike Bosman, Executive Chair and Interim Group CEO - Spar SA

While this is not an easy time, he adds, South Africans are "not a bunch of losers" and have experienced many threats to our existence in the past.

We, as South Africans, will work together, and what's important now is for government and business to put the mistrust and other issues aside. If we can just get on with it together we can fix this... I'm talking specifically about some of the infrastructural problems whether it's ports, roads or railways or... the electricity grid. Mike Bosman, Executive Chair and Interim Group CEO - Spar SA

Listen to the full interview at the top of the article