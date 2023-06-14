Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint





Nkosi Sindiwe was reportedly driving an SPCA vehicle when six armed men intercepted the car.

He was reportedly held up at gunpoint and was forced to open the door.

He says he turned off the car in an attempt to save it, as it cannot be started without a transponder tag, as he knew how important the car is for rescuing animals.

Unfortunately, the hijackers forced him to start the car by pointing the gun at him, stole his phone and wallet and threw him in the back of the bakkie and started driving away.

He was handcuffed in the back of the vehicle but managed to kick the bakkie’s tailgate open and he jumped from the moving vehicle.

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

He ran off and shouted for help and was picked up by a kind stranger who took him to the nearest police station and allowed him to call for help.

According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website, the car was recovered.

Unfortunately, they said this is not an isolated incident as a number of their vehicles have been targeted.

For more information see the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website.