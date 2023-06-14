Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
Nkosi Sindiwe was reportedly driving an SPCA vehicle when six armed men intercepted the car.
He was reportedly held up at gunpoint and was forced to open the door.
He says he turned off the car in an attempt to save it, as it cannot be started without a transponder tag, as he knew how important the car is for rescuing animals.
Unfortunately, the hijackers forced him to start the car by pointing the gun at him, stole his phone and wallet and threw him in the back of the bakkie and started driving away.
He was handcuffed in the back of the vehicle but managed to kick the bakkie’s tailgate open and he jumped from the moving vehicle.
He ran off and shouted for help and was picked up by a kind stranger who took him to the nearest police station and allowed him to call for help.
According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website, the car was recovered.
Unfortunately, they said this is not an isolated incident as a number of their vehicles have been targeted.
For more information see the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151500109_the-thief-is-stealing-the-purse-in-the-car.html?vti=lbg0qd5ufkcal8ygxc-1-17
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More
Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.Read More