Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker will be honoured with a special provincial funeral.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The 78-year-old died on Saturday following a short battle with dementia.
During his 40-year coaching career, Barker also led the national men's squad to their first-ever Fifa World Cup in 1998.
But he resigned months before the tournament in France.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described the president's decision as fitting for the football pioneer who will be laid to rest on Thursday.
"We welcome the honour bestowed upon him by the president of our country. It is a befitting recognition of Clive 'The Dog' Barker for his role as an exemplary sports leader, who dedicated his life to the development of football at a grassroots level, empowering his players and breaking race barriers on the field.
"In that manner, we will never forget the significant role he played in driving social cohesion and nation-building on and off the pitch" said the premier's spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.
This article first appeared on EWN : Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
