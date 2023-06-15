Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
This Sunday, South African actor Righard van Jaarsveld takes control of our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith!
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest steps behind the CapeTalk mic to share their fondest musical memories, while also playing their favourite music from 80's & 90's.
Van Jaarsveld who plays the role of Tommie in kykNET’s telenovela, Diep Waters will take you on a nostalgic musical journey, playing the classics from the likes of Queen, ABBA, Cher, and Tina Turner.
Tune into CapeTalk or the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
