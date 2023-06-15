Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs? The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope. 15 June 2023 4:09 PM
Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to... 15 June 2023 3:27 PM
[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve. 15 June 2023 3:18 PM
View all Local
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Life Hacks: The best rainy-day activities to do in Cape Town The weather outside is not ideal for outdoor activities, but there are plenty of fun things you can do indoors around Cape Town. 15 June 2023 4:37 PM
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
Youth Day bake-off celebrates kids with autism and special needs Sandy Pekeur-Sandy speaks about her foundation's Youth Day bake-off with the simple message, be my voice, one cookie at a time. 15 June 2023 1:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hi... 15 June 2023 2:08 PM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music

15 June 2023 2:08 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.

This Sunday, South African actor Righard van Jaarsveld takes control of our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith!

Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest steps behind the CapeTalk mic to share their fondest musical memories, while also playing their favourite music from 80's & 90's.

Van Jaarsveld who plays the role of Tommie in kykNET’s telenovela, Diep Waters will take you on a nostalgic musical journey, playing the classics from the likes of Queen, ABBA, Cher, and Tina Turner.

anhourwith-righard-van-jaarsveld-feature-1024x450png

Tune into CapeTalk or the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




15 June 2023 2:08 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from Entertainment

Image source: Instagram @brooklynpeltzbeckham

[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250

15 June 2023 12:28 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown

15 June 2023 10:26 AM

Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist

15 June 2023 9:42 AM

The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences

14 June 2023 1:05 PM

Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix has released the original 'Shaka Zulu' film ahead of the release of 'Shaka iLembe' on 18 June on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Netflix

Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

14 June 2023 11:53 AM

Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI

14 June 2023 10:12 AM

This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jesse Clegg

Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!

14 June 2023 8:53 AM

We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Paul Carless

Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!

14 June 2023 8:22 AM

Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mangostar/123rf

The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message

13 June 2023 2:17 PM

It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS

Local

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

[LISTEN] Cape Town's flash floods due to 'groundwater rising'

Local

EWN Highlights

Montjane secures a spot in French Riviera Open quarter-finals

15 June 2023 7:48 PM

Hawks report 94% conviction rate related PPE and COVID-19 relief scheme fraud

15 June 2023 7:39 PM

Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN

15 June 2023 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA