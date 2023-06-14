[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?





Mike Wills speaks with Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General of the National Health Insurance.

The NHI bill is intended to provide universal healthcare.

In parliament, 125 voted against passing this bill and 205 voted in favour.

The next step will be for the bill to go through the National Council of Provinces.

Crisp says that the process to introduce this bill has been ongoing for some time.

The Department of Health has been promoting a national health insurance as a reform for the health system for a good 20 years. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance

He adds that if this bill gets through the whole process and is signed into law by the president, the changes will happen very slowly over a period of time, and it will be a while before the public sees any changes.

If this bill is signed into law, the fund will finance any medical care rather than using a medical aid.

Crisp says that ultimately in the long term a person will not be able to use a private medical aid for any services that are provided by the fund.

You could retain your medical scheme for anything that the fund is not going to cover. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance

It will be rolled out in phases. It might be quite a few years before you get to that point. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance

He adds that in the future there may be additional taxing mechanisms introduced in order to add money to the fund.

The bill provides for an alternative mechanism of raising funds through a payroll tax or treasury might decide to use the normal taxing mechanism. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance

