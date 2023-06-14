[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
Mike Wills speaks with Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General of the National Health Insurance.
The NHI bill is intended to provide universal healthcare.
In parliament, 125 voted against passing this bill and 205 voted in favour.
The next step will be for the bill to go through the National Council of Provinces.
Crisp says that the process to introduce this bill has been ongoing for some time.
The Department of Health has been promoting a national health insurance as a reform for the health system for a good 20 years.Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance
He adds that if this bill gets through the whole process and is signed into law by the president, the changes will happen very slowly over a period of time, and it will be a while before the public sees any changes.
If this bill is signed into law, the fund will finance any medical care rather than using a medical aid.
Crisp says that ultimately in the long term a person will not be able to use a private medical aid for any services that are provided by the fund.
You could retain your medical scheme for anything that the fund is not going to cover.Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance
It will be rolled out in phases. It might be quite a few years before you get to that point.Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance
He adds that in the future there may be additional taxing mechanisms introduced in order to add money to the fund.
The bill provides for an alternative mechanism of raising funds through a payroll tax or treasury might decide to use the normal taxing mechanism.Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General - National Health Insurance
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
More from Local
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More
Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.Read More